Flow update for 6 December 2021

Account system and subscription model + new Focus meditation

We have moved away from single purchase meditations and toward a subscription model where users can buy a subscription through our mobile app and access all our premium content in mobile, web and in VR through one account for one fee. The first meditation in each category will continue to be free for all users.

