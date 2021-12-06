Bug squashing adventure: Episode two

Let's kick off this week of bug fixes with three more serious bugs and three smaller ones.
We have:
- Fixed an error that can occur when switching between boards with markers (this probably fixes some bookmark name issues too)
- Fixed a case where water and fog settings were getting mixed up
- Fixed status emotes (like knockdown) not persisting for unique creatures
- Fixed how bubble tails were not being cleared up if the talking creature was deleted while the chat bubble was visible.
- Fix bubble tails not updating their screen position if the creature who was talking was deleted
- Decrease the scroll speed of the music drop-down lists, so it doesn't skip over tracks
We'll be back tomorrow with another patch,
See you then!
Changed files in this update