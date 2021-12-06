 Skip to content

TaleSpire update for 6 December 2021

Bug squashing adventure: Episode two

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Let's kick off this week of bug fixes with three more serious bugs and three smaller ones.

We have:

  • Fixed an error that can occur when switching between boards with markers (this probably fixes some bookmark name issues too)
  • Fixed a case where water and fog settings were getting mixed up
  • Fixed status emotes (like knockdown) not persisting for unique creatures
  • Fixed how bubble tails were not being cleared up if the talking creature was deleted while the chat bubble was visible.
  • Fix bubble tails not updating their screen position if the creature who was talking was deleted
  • Decrease the scroll speed of the music drop-down lists, so it doesn't skip over tracks

We'll be back tomorrow with another patch,

See you then!

