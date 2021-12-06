12/6 Update notice of feng Ling file version

Dear Agent,
The update is expected at 19:30 (UTC/GMT: +8:00) on December 6, which is expected to take 60 minutes. This update will restart the server, online agents will be forced to log off, please log off in advance to avoid loss! We will inform you later when the server is open. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to the simulation training!
This update will issue compensation: Spirit coin X10000
Balance adjustment
- Improved the running speed of Yang Qilang
- Reduced the physical recovery speed of Yang Qilang
- Improved the physical cost of simulating Yang Qilang's lunge attack
- Increased the cooldown and damage of Yang Qilang 1
- Increased the cooldown and damage of Yang Qilang's tail swing
- Reduced the cooldown of Yang Qilang's sudden rise and now requires three hits to bring an agent down
The problem to repair
- Fixed an issue where the mock vengeful Spirit yuji could use one spell to kill and two spells to curse agents using meld armor
- Fixed an issue where the simulated vengeful Spirit yuji used one skill to steal and two abilities to curse agent Ning Chaichen who used the main star skill
- Fixed an issue where custom rooms could not select a map
- Fixed the issue that some auxiliary stars could not be worn
- Fixed the problem of item introduction abnormality in the selection screen
- Fixed an issue with the shortcut message screen when the player was killed by pressing Alt in Werewolf Kill mode
- Fixed a problem where the tail of Yang Qilang's second magic dragon hit a soulseeker using meld armor without damage
- Fixed an issue where the auxiliary master could not consume soul after 6 minutes
- Attempted to fix the problem that the alignment water could not kill the soul
Changed files in this update