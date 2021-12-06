 Skip to content

Kubifaktorium update for 6 December 2021

Update notes 1.12.2021-6.12.2021

Update notes 1.12.2021-6.12.2021

Build 7834419

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Content: Added Grim's camp in mission 4.
  • Content: Added a model and an icon for the food processor.
  • Content: Replaced the placeholder image for grim.
  • Expert mode: Moved the logistics import mode to expert mode.
  • Fixed/Modding: Removed items still showing up in recipes from workshops.
  • Fixed: Bug allowing you to place a grove over a station/depot in some cases.
  • Fixed: Buildings staying in a buggy state when a deconstruct job is cancelled.
  • Fixed: Buttons that are inactive/invisible no longer have a tooltip.
  • Fixed: Caching preventing high-level buildings from getting built in some cases.
  • Fixed: Distributor panel only showing after reselecting a belt after toggling it.
  • Fixed: Greenhouse having no "out-arrow".
  • Fixed: Priorities working strangely with automated workshops.
  • Fixed: Removed caching for harvesting jobs. This was a problem if some workers had tools and the others did not.
  • Fixed: Some priorities working in reverse after moving the priorities to the icon.
  • Fixed: Toggling an exit hopper no longer changes the accepted goods.
  • Gameplay: A type getting added automatically in a depot no longer propagates to the depot exits.
  • Gameplay: When placing a depot on top of an existing stockpile, the game will now also copy priority as well as incoming and outgoing connections.
  • Gameplay: You can now stop a shipping port from importing by setting its priority to paused. It will still export and fulfil its role as a depot.
  • Misc: Replaced the energy/power-icon.
  • Misc: The tooltip for tools now shows both crafting and construction as tasks for the hammers.
  • Misc: You can now rotate the camera by holding the middle mouse button and moving the mouse.
  • UI: Changed the look of the enemy camp demands so they look the same in the objective panel and when you select them.
  • UI: Turned the power related UI panel into a button as well. Hovering over it tells you the current state of the network. The icon is orange when the network is low on energy
  • UI: When selecting an automatic workshop etc., the input/output arrows are now displayed.

Changed files in this update

