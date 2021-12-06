 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

SquareMan update for 6 December 2021

Map Update, Multiplayer SquareMan.

Share · View all patches · Build 7834394 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated the Maps:

  • Desert
  • Caves

Added the ability of the SquareMan in multiplayer to be able to hang onto horizontal ceilings and renamed latching on vertical walls to CLIMBING.

Changed files in this update

SquareMan Content Depot 1778521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.