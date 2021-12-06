 Skip to content

Toribash update for 6 December 2021

Toribash 5.53 - 06/12/21 Update

Build 7834290

This update marks our migration to the new game servers for Toribash - any older game builds are no longer compatible with Multiplayer.

Changes in this build:

  • Use new Toribash servers for multiplayer functionality
  • Prevent possible game crash on startup when replay folder is empty
  • Prevent game menu errors when attempting to write to a file that failed to open
  • Prevent possible crash in Market after attempting to put items for sale
  • Prevent various crashes in Replays on failed cache generation
  • Make sure two players are active in Comeback Practice tutorial

