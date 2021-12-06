Toribash 5.53 - 06/12/21 Update

This update marks our migration to the new game servers for Toribash - any older game builds are no longer compatible with Multiplayer.
Changes in this build:
- Use new Toribash servers for multiplayer functionality
- Prevent possible game crash on startup when replay folder is empty
- Prevent game menu errors when attempting to write to a file that failed to open
- Prevent possible crash in Market after attempting to put items for sale
- Prevent various crashes in Replays on failed cache generation
- Make sure two players are active in Comeback Practice tutorial
Changed files in this update