萌宠方块派对 update for 6 December 2021

V1.0.1 little update

V1.0.1 little update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys:

Here comes the first little update for Yippy Cube

  1. Add some visual effect for picking up and placing cubes,Whick are no longer disappear suddenly
  2. Optimize the effect when the cubes blow up. Awesome!
  3. Add some dust when the cubes been placed.
  4. Now cubes could no longer been blocked by player.They could smash you ^_^!!
  5. The clean aim is limitted to one now. Be patient for the next update.
  6. Enhence the time in the difficulties as rookie, slow and normal.
  7. Some add on and optimizes in words, particle effects and sound effects
