 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Machinist update for 13 December 2021

tune

Share · View all patches · Build 7834178 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

tune

Changed files in this update

MECH ERA Content Depot 1265511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.