Krakout challenge update for 6 December 2021

December update and minor fixes.

6 December 2021

We made hew fixes from game saves.

In the previous game version, maybe some levels that do not save correctly.

For everyone, they want some innovation or something to change. Write, all your wishes are important to me. I made the game for you ;).

