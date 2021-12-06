December update and minor fixes.

We made hew fixes from game saves.
In the previous game version, maybe some levels that do not save correctly.
For everyone, they want some innovation or something to change. Write, all your wishes are important to me. I made the game for you ;).
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
We made hew fixes from game saves.
In the previous game version, maybe some levels that do not save correctly.
For everyone, they want some innovation or something to change. Write, all your wishes are important to me. I made the game for you ;).
Changed files in this update