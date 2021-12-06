Dear all Sword and Fairy 7 players. It’s much appreciated that you have upgraded the game to the latest version 1.1.1, we have brought many bug fixes and optimization in this version, however, due to our carelessness, the “Camera Mode” in this game can be displayed, this mode is still under development and testing, it is not the final release version, and we have put out an urgent small update to fix it, please make sure your game is up to date, in order to avoid the bad experience and some other unknown bugs it might bring. We feel sorry to bring a bad experience to you for our carelessness.
仙剑奇侠传七 update for 6 December 2021
Urgent Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update