Version 705: Weekly Build with Various Improvements

The weekly build is back this week, we skipped last week's build in order to give the team some time off during the (US) holiday week. This week we're bringing some more incremental improvements as usual, slowly improving the game's core and resolving issues the community brings up while we work on major improvements and new additions in the background.
General Improvements:
- Fixed shooting inside people, can now shoot people point blank or while inside them
- Mawp reticle change to utilize negative space in crosshair texture; MAWP scope texture resolution increased slightly to get more detail
- Changed damage XP given for completed kills and assists to give the same XP for damage done for either outcome. (changed from 0.75 and 2.25 to 1.5 for both)
- Change to bonus given for enemy killed, from +40 to all players to +25 for players getting an assist and +50 to players getting the kill.
- Changed text for Kills and Assists to both say "Damage Enemy" seperate from the bonuses, so instead of saying "Assist Bonus +40 XP; Assist + 120XP" it says "Assist Bonus +40XP; Damage Enemy +120XP"
- Fixed XP ticking never stopping when skipping match completion XP events UI.
- Icon creation system updated and most icons have been updated for customization previews
- Unequipping/previewing multi-slot cosmetics no longer gives random default cosmetics, and instead pulls from a single very standard default set
Changed files in this update