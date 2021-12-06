 Skip to content

Revn update for 6 December 2021

Update 0.14.7

Build 7833268

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

  • Plasma Convertor gained 2/4/6/8/1o% Energy Damage Lifesteal
  • Energy Damage Lifesteal lowered from 6/10/14/18/22% to 6/8/10/12/14%
  • Thermal Vision range increased from 80m to 120m
  • Doubled Control Resistance value on all control resistance items
  • Energy Shredder – no longer gives flat energy penetration but increased percentage pen from 10/20/30/40/50% to 15/25/35/45/55%
  • Poison Dart now has a 50% AD scaling
  • Lowered Poison Dart DoT from 4s to 3s
  • Shockwave now has .5s cast time
  • Red weapon damage jungle buff now has less HP and more DMG

New Content

  • Angel Boss is now in the game
  • Fang SMG weapon

Bug Fixes

  • Jungle Minions and Bosses no longer aggro on non-player enemies
  • Sentry Turret will now target neutral enemies
  • Casting Micro-Rockets will no longer cancel your reload

