Update 0.14.7

Balance Changes
- Plasma Convertor gained 2/4/6/8/1o% Energy Damage Lifesteal
- Energy Damage Lifesteal lowered from 6/10/14/18/22% to 6/8/10/12/14%
- Thermal Vision range increased from 80m to 120m
- Doubled Control Resistance value on all control resistance items
- Energy Shredder – no longer gives flat energy penetration but increased percentage pen from 10/20/30/40/50% to 15/25/35/45/55%
- Poison Dart now has a 50% AD scaling
- Lowered Poison Dart DoT from 4s to 3s
- Shockwave now has .5s cast time
- Red weapon damage jungle buff now has less HP and more DMG
New Content
- Angel Boss is now in the game
- Fang SMG weapon
Bug Fixes
- Jungle Minions and Bosses no longer aggro on non-player enemies
- Sentry Turret will now target neutral enemies
- Casting Micro-Rockets will no longer cancel your reload
