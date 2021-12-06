 Skip to content

Onigiri update for 6 December 2021

20211206 patch note

Share · View all patches · Build 7833025 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■Quest

  • Event "Onigiri Gratitude Gala" started
  • Event "Assault! Abyss Gargoyle -Purgatorium-" started

■Field

New Field

  • "Gratitude Gala"

■Dungeon

New dungeon

  • "Gratitude Gala Kishiden"
  • "Gratitude Gala Training Grounds"
  • "Assault! Abyss Gargoyle -Purgatorium-"

■Weapon

New weapon

  • "Shadowtusk Jahannam - Void"
  • "Shadowtailed Fafnir - Void"
  • "Shadowtalon Flogger - Void"
  • "Shadowjaw Gibbet - Void"
  • "Shadowfoot Guardian - Void"
  • "Shadoweye Meteor - Void"
  • "Shadowfinger - Void"
  • "Shadowarm Preghiera - Void"

■Item

New Item

  • "Shadowtusk Jahannam Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Shadowtailed Fafnir Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Shadowtalon Flogger Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Shadowjaw Gibbet Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Shadowfoot Guardian Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Shadoweye Meteor Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Shadowfinger Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Shadowarm Preghiera Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Shadowtusk Jahannam - Grotto Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Shadowtailed Fafnir - Grotto Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Shadowtalon Flogger - Grotto Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Shadowjaw Gibbet - Grotto Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Shadowfoot Guardian - Grotto Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Shadoweye Meteor - Grotto Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Shadowfinger - Grotto Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Shadowarm Preghiera - Grotto Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Shadowtusk Jahannam - Abyss Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Shadowtailed Fafnir - Abyss Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Shadowtalon Flogger - Abyss Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Shadowjaw Gibbet - Abyss Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Shadowfoot Guardian - Abyss Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Shadoweye Meteor - Abyss Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Shadowfinger - Abyss Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Shadowarm Preghiera - Abyss Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Shadowtusk Jahannam - Void Recipe"
  • "Shadowtailed Fafnir - Void Recipe"
  • "Shadowtalon Flogger - Void Recipe"
  • "Shadowjaw Gibbet - Void Recipe"
  • "Shadowfoot Guardian - Void Recipe"
  • "Shadoweye Meteor - Void Recipe"
  • "Shadowfinger - Void Recipe"
  • "Shadowarm Preghiera - Void Recipe"
  • "Chaotic Demon Magatama -Void- Recipe"
  • "Ougi Skill Set Card Ougi Everlasting Gale - VII"
  • "Service Initiation Magatama Recipe"
  • "Service Arts Magatama Recipe"
  • "No-Name Watermelon Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Double-Serve Watermelon Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Twin Watermelon Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Lollipop Talisman - Milk Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Lollipop Talisman - Grape Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Lollipop Talisman - Mint Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Lollipop Talisman - Mandarin Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Steaming Turkey Leg Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Bow of Cupid Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Yoshino Umbrella Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Black Dragon Umbrella Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Asanoha Umbrella Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Mountain Sakura Umbrella Manifestation Scroll"
  • "Outfit Change Maid - Yoshitsune"
  • "Outfit Change Maid - Ibaraki Douji"
  • "Outfit Change Butler - Momotarou"
  • "Outfit Change Maid - Kaguya"
  • "Outfit Change Butler - Susanoo"
  • "Outfit Change Maid - Amaterasu"
  • "Hair Ticket Big Afro"
  • "Hair Ticket Samurai Style"
  • "Hair Ticket Wild Samurai Style"
  • "Hair Ticket Long Delinquent Hair"
  • "Hair Ticket Loose Plaits"
  • "Hair Ticket Right Sidetail"
  • "Hair Ticket Short Sweep"

    New material
  • "Purgatorium Abyss Icicle"
  • "Purgatorium Abyss Thunder"
  • "Purgatorium Abyss Flame"
  • "Gratitude Cake"
  • "Gratitude Thread"
  • "Gratitude Textiles"
  • "Gratitude Leather"
  • "Gratitude HQ Thread"
  • "Gratitude HQ Textiles"
  • "Gratitude HQ Leather"

    New Item Pack
  • "Gratitude Pack 2021 - 1"
  • "Gratitude Pack 2021 - 2"

    New furniture
  • "Reclining Nobunaga"
  • "Reclining Lancelot"
  • "Reclining Komachi"
  • "Nobunaga Poster"
  • "Lancelot Poster"
  • "Komachi Poster"
  • "Keiji Poster"
  • "Murakami Poster"

■Magatama

New Magatama

  • "Chaotic Demon Magatama"
  • "Chaotic Demon Magatama -Scream-"
  • "Chaotic Demon Magatama -Burn-"
  • "Chaotic Demon Magatama -Void-"
  • "Officium Magatama"
  • "Servus Magatama"
  • "Service Initiation Magatama"
  • "Service Arts Magatama"

■Accessory

New Accessory

  • "Succubus Wing Strano"
  • "Incubus Wing Dormire"
  • "Tengu Plume of the Temple Sky"
  • "Butterfly Princess Wings"
  • "Lady Shiduka - Maid"
  • "Meeroku - Butler"
  • "Yoshichune - Maid"
  • "Momotuhroh - Butler"
  • "Ibuhraki Dawji - Maid"
  • "Kagooya - Maid"
  • "Amaterasue - Maid"
  • "Susaknow - Butler"

■Clothes

New men's clothes

  • "Gratitude Butler Set"
  • "Gratitude Butler Clothes Sweet Pink Set"
  • "Gratitude Butler Clothes Chic Chocolate Set"
  • "Gratidude Maid Clothes"
  • "Gratidude Maid Clothes - Sweet Pink"
  • "Gratidude Maid Clothes - Chic Chocolate"

New women's clothes

  • "Gratitude Maid Set"
  • "Gratitude Maid Clothes Sweet Pink Set"
  • "Gratitude Maid Clothes Chic Chocolate Set"
  • "Gratidude Butler Clothes"
  • "Gratidude Butler Clothes - Sweet Pink"
  • "Gratidude Butler Clothes - Chic Chocolate"
  • "High Socks - Pink"
  • "Socks - Pink"
  • "Pink Underwear"

■Nyankoropon

New Nyankoropons

  • "Gratitude Nyankoropon"
  • "Character Accessory Nyankoropon"
  • "Avatar Accessory Nyankoropon"
  • "Sublime Ougi Nyankoropon"
  • "Magatama Nyankoropon"
  • "Gratitude Limited Nyankoropon"
  • "Partner Accessory Limited Nyankoropon"
  • "Partner Accessory Limited Nyankoropon 2"
  • "Special Nyankoropon"
  • "Sublime Ougi Limited Nyankoropon"
  • "Magatama Limited Nyankoropon"

Lineup updated

  • "Premium Nyankoropon"
  • "Premium Nyankoropon 2"

■Banner

Banner updated

Changed files in this update

