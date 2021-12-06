20211206 patch note

■Quest
- Event "Onigiri Gratitude Gala" started
- Event "Assault! Abyss Gargoyle -Purgatorium-" started
■Field
New Field
- "Gratitude Gala"
■Dungeon
New dungeon
- "Gratitude Gala Kishiden"
- "Gratitude Gala Training Grounds"
- "Assault! Abyss Gargoyle -Purgatorium-"
■Weapon
New weapon
- "Shadowtusk Jahannam - Void"
- "Shadowtailed Fafnir - Void"
- "Shadowtalon Flogger - Void"
- "Shadowjaw Gibbet - Void"
- "Shadowfoot Guardian - Void"
- "Shadoweye Meteor - Void"
- "Shadowfinger - Void"
- "Shadowarm Preghiera - Void"
■Item
New Item
- "Shadowtusk Jahannam Manifestation Scroll"
- "Shadowtailed Fafnir Manifestation Scroll"
- "Shadowtalon Flogger Manifestation Scroll"
- "Shadowjaw Gibbet Manifestation Scroll"
- "Shadowfoot Guardian Manifestation Scroll"
- "Shadoweye Meteor Manifestation Scroll"
- "Shadowfinger Manifestation Scroll"
- "Shadowarm Preghiera Manifestation Scroll"
- "Shadowtusk Jahannam - Grotto Manifestation Scroll"
- "Shadowtailed Fafnir - Grotto Manifestation Scroll"
- "Shadowtalon Flogger - Grotto Manifestation Scroll"
- "Shadowjaw Gibbet - Grotto Manifestation Scroll"
- "Shadowfoot Guardian - Grotto Manifestation Scroll"
- "Shadoweye Meteor - Grotto Manifestation Scroll"
- "Shadowfinger - Grotto Manifestation Scroll"
- "Shadowarm Preghiera - Grotto Manifestation Scroll"
- "Shadowtusk Jahannam - Abyss Manifestation Scroll"
- "Shadowtailed Fafnir - Abyss Manifestation Scroll"
- "Shadowtalon Flogger - Abyss Manifestation Scroll"
- "Shadowjaw Gibbet - Abyss Manifestation Scroll"
- "Shadowfoot Guardian - Abyss Manifestation Scroll"
- "Shadoweye Meteor - Abyss Manifestation Scroll"
- "Shadowfinger - Abyss Manifestation Scroll"
- "Shadowarm Preghiera - Abyss Manifestation Scroll"
- "Shadowtusk Jahannam - Void Recipe"
- "Shadowtailed Fafnir - Void Recipe"
- "Shadowtalon Flogger - Void Recipe"
- "Shadowjaw Gibbet - Void Recipe"
- "Shadowfoot Guardian - Void Recipe"
- "Shadoweye Meteor - Void Recipe"
- "Shadowfinger - Void Recipe"
- "Shadowarm Preghiera - Void Recipe"
- "Chaotic Demon Magatama -Void- Recipe"
- "Ougi Skill Set Card Ougi Everlasting Gale - VII"
- "Service Initiation Magatama Recipe"
- "Service Arts Magatama Recipe"
- "No-Name Watermelon Manifestation Scroll"
- "Double-Serve Watermelon Manifestation Scroll"
- "Twin Watermelon Manifestation Scroll"
- "Lollipop Talisman - Milk Manifestation Scroll"
- "Lollipop Talisman - Grape Manifestation Scroll"
- "Lollipop Talisman - Mint Manifestation Scroll"
- "Lollipop Talisman - Mandarin Manifestation Scroll"
- "Steaming Turkey Leg Manifestation Scroll"
- "Bow of Cupid Manifestation Scroll"
- "Yoshino Umbrella Manifestation Scroll"
- "Black Dragon Umbrella Manifestation Scroll"
- "Asanoha Umbrella Manifestation Scroll"
- "Mountain Sakura Umbrella Manifestation Scroll"
- "Outfit Change Maid - Yoshitsune"
- "Outfit Change Maid - Ibaraki Douji"
- "Outfit Change Butler - Momotarou"
- "Outfit Change Maid - Kaguya"
- "Outfit Change Butler - Susanoo"
- "Outfit Change Maid - Amaterasu"
- "Hair Ticket Big Afro"
- "Hair Ticket Samurai Style"
- "Hair Ticket Wild Samurai Style"
- "Hair Ticket Long Delinquent Hair"
- "Hair Ticket Loose Plaits"
- "Hair Ticket Right Sidetail"
- "Hair Ticket Short Sweep"
New material
- "Purgatorium Abyss Icicle"
- "Purgatorium Abyss Thunder"
- "Purgatorium Abyss Flame"
- "Gratitude Cake"
- "Gratitude Thread"
- "Gratitude Textiles"
- "Gratitude Leather"
- "Gratitude HQ Thread"
- "Gratitude HQ Textiles"
- "Gratitude HQ Leather"
New Item Pack
- "Gratitude Pack 2021 - 1"
- "Gratitude Pack 2021 - 2"
New furniture
- "Reclining Nobunaga"
- "Reclining Lancelot"
- "Reclining Komachi"
- "Nobunaga Poster"
- "Lancelot Poster"
- "Komachi Poster"
- "Keiji Poster"
- "Murakami Poster"
■Magatama
New Magatama
- "Chaotic Demon Magatama"
- "Chaotic Demon Magatama -Scream-"
- "Chaotic Demon Magatama -Burn-"
- "Chaotic Demon Magatama -Void-"
- "Officium Magatama"
- "Servus Magatama"
- "Service Initiation Magatama"
- "Service Arts Magatama"
■Accessory
New Accessory
- "Succubus Wing Strano"
- "Incubus Wing Dormire"
- "Tengu Plume of the Temple Sky"
- "Butterfly Princess Wings"
- "Lady Shiduka - Maid"
- "Meeroku - Butler"
- "Yoshichune - Maid"
- "Momotuhroh - Butler"
- "Ibuhraki Dawji - Maid"
- "Kagooya - Maid"
- "Amaterasue - Maid"
- "Susaknow - Butler"
■Clothes
New men's clothes
- "Gratitude Butler Set"
- "Gratitude Butler Clothes Sweet Pink Set"
- "Gratitude Butler Clothes Chic Chocolate Set"
- "Gratidude Maid Clothes"
- "Gratidude Maid Clothes - Sweet Pink"
- "Gratidude Maid Clothes - Chic Chocolate"
New women's clothes
- "Gratitude Maid Set"
- "Gratitude Maid Clothes Sweet Pink Set"
- "Gratitude Maid Clothes Chic Chocolate Set"
- "Gratidude Butler Clothes"
- "Gratidude Butler Clothes - Sweet Pink"
- "Gratidude Butler Clothes - Chic Chocolate"
- "High Socks - Pink"
- "Socks - Pink"
- "Pink Underwear"
■Nyankoropon
New Nyankoropons
- "Gratitude Nyankoropon"
- "Character Accessory Nyankoropon"
- "Avatar Accessory Nyankoropon"
- "Sublime Ougi Nyankoropon"
- "Magatama Nyankoropon"
- "Gratitude Limited Nyankoropon"
- "Partner Accessory Limited Nyankoropon"
- "Partner Accessory Limited Nyankoropon 2"
- "Special Nyankoropon"
- "Sublime Ougi Limited Nyankoropon"
- "Magatama Limited Nyankoropon"
Lineup updated
- "Premium Nyankoropon"
- "Premium Nyankoropon 2"
■Banner
Banner updated
Changed files in this update