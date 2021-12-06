Update Notes - 6 December 2021

Please find the list of fixes and adjustments included in this update below.
Fixes & Adjustments
- Fixed issue where defending immediately after a counter makes player invincible.
- Fixed issue where the "Hell" difficulty level achievements unlock instead of the "Revenge" difficulty achievements.
※If player has already beaten the game in "Revenge" difficulty, achievements will be automatically unlocked the next time the game is started.
- Fixed issue where upgrading tracker shells for the assault rifle to level 3 will lead to reduced damage.
- Fixed issue where the tank appears again when player moves to restart point inside the small house in "Surrounded".
- Reduced VRAM usage by reducing the shrapnel produced when the Mountain Beast is beaten.
- Reduced VRAM usage by optimizing the effects when the Wild Boar is beaten.
- Fixed issue where the anchor-wielding enemy soldier can get stuck in the rocks in "The Primordial Flood".
- Fixed issue where the enemy soldiers in "The Primordial Flood" can lose sight of Shelia atop the pillar.
- Fixed issue where BGM stops playing during cutscene at the beginning of "Surrounded".
- Fixed issue where enemy soldiers attacked by Aerial Slash can still attack player in mid-air.
- Reduced VRAM usage by approximately 500MB for "Changes", "Surrounded", and "The Primordial Flood".
*In order to fix issue of lowering framerate when using DX12
- Increased damage for Blade Slash Whirlwind Level 1 and Level 2.
- Fixed issue where turning the steering wheel can cause assault vehicle to skid and crash into the wall when gtravelling down the slope.
- Changed the maximum steering wheel turning angle from 55 to 45 degrees.
- Optimized the timing at which enemy vehicles appear in the car chase sequence to prevent the enemy vehicles left behind from attacking player from behind.
- Fixed issue where changing to the assault rifle after restarting will cause the assault rifle ammo to be incorrectly displayed.
Changed files in this update