Beta Update - v0.1.5-beta

Hello,
Now it is easier to understand what is going on in the city. Stock status of resources is shown as graph instead of boring numbers. Also there is an indicator arrow points that stock is decreasing, increasing or hit the limit. You can still reach the numbers hovering your cursor on the relevant resource.
Also some platform specific rendering bugs fixed.
Thanks for playing the game!
Changelog
Notable
- Ui; Changed resource bar. Now stock status is visualized instead of showing numbers.
Other
- Ui; Fixed that animations are fps independent now.
- Platform; Fps is capped to monitor framerate.
- Platform; Fixed wrong color profile on some gpus.
- Game; Increased initial commercial food products.
- Game; Increased initial stock capacity for resources.
- Game; Changed save game version.
Changed files in this update