- Fix the bug that "Bai Moqing's Doll" can be picked up outside Xianxia Sect.
- Fix the bug some Archives cannot be obtained.
- Fix the logic issues of some NPCs.
- Graphics of some scenes are optimized.
- Logic of task "Ill-gotten Gains" is optimized.
- Optimize the loading process of Boss Battle, fix the bug of being stuck in battles.
- Fix the bug that some players cannot obtain the achievement of "You Are So Nice".
- Fix the the error of attribute buff of "Phoenix Jade" and "Frozen Lotus" combo.
仙剑奇侠传七 update for 6 December 2021
Patch Notes v1.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
