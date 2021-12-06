 Skip to content

仙剑奇侠传七 update for 6 December 2021

Patch Notes v1.1.1

Patch Notes v1.1.1

  1. Fix the bug that "Bai Moqing's Doll" can be picked up outside Xianxia Sect.
  2. Fix the bug some Archives cannot be obtained.
  3. Fix the logic issues of some NPCs.
  4. Graphics of some scenes are optimized.
  5. Logic of task "Ill-gotten Gains" is optimized.
  6. Optimize the loading process of Boss Battle, fix the bug of being stuck in battles.
  7. Fix the bug that some players cannot obtain the achievement of "You Are So Nice".
  8. Fix the the error of attribute buff of "Phoenix Jade" and "Frozen Lotus" combo.

