 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Dawn: Sniper's Way update for 6 December 2021

Update 0.8.17

Share · View all patches · Build 7832561 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.8.17

  • New balistic system
  • Fix materials
  • Bullet tracers
  • AI weapon spread fix

Changed files in this update

Хранилище The Dawn: Sniper's Way Depot 1035601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.