Version 2112005 is live!
THRUSTLANDER STEAM RC2 : SLICKER GUI EDITION
Thank you to everyone that reported issues, both in the Steam community forum and via other means. Please don’t hesitate to make suggestions and send bug reports for the game.
Feature updates
- x2 menu modes to choose from. Standard and Compact. Compact reduces the UI to a strip at the top of the screen.
- “Auto Move Minimap” option added. The Minimap will dynamically move between the left and right side of the screen based on the player velocity making it easier to see where the player is going and aiming.
Bug Fixes
- XBox controller / Keyboard sometimes did not register the “Skip” button on the dazzle screen.
- Complete all 768 missions credits screen was not firing sometimes.
- Some achievement registration issues fixed. Some users might see a series of achievements fire when they start the game to catch up on anything missed.
- GUI for ship would always reappear after refuelling, even if the player had the ship GUI off in the “Options” menu.
Changed files in this update