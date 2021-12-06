Crash The Core - New Tooltips, Menu and Balance Changes Update 1.0.5

New Tooltips, Menu and Balance Changes Update 1.0.5
- Fixed a Bug where Settings would not save properly on restart
- New 4K (3840x2160) Screen Resolution Added
- You can now use the mouse wheel to scroll through menus
- Reduced Damage of Enemies that did Double Attacks
- Reduced The Effect of Power Ups for Some Enemies
- Fixed a Bug where Weapon Power is not increased with ring
- Some UI Elements Visually Improved
- Added Tooltips to the Map
- Added Tooltips After Enemy Battles
