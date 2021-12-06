 Skip to content

Crash the Core update for 6 December 2021

Crash The Core - New Tooltips, Menu and Balance Changes Update 1.0.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Tooltips, Menu and Balance Changes Update 1.0.5

  • Fixed a Bug where Settings would not save properly on restart
  • New 4K (3840x2160) Screen Resolution Added
  • You can now use the mouse wheel to scroll through menus
  • Reduced Damage of Enemies that did Double Attacks
  • Reduced The Effect of Power Ups for Some Enemies
  • Fixed a Bug where Weapon Power is not increased with ring
  • Some UI Elements Visually Improved
  • Added Tooltips to the Map
  • Added Tooltips After Enemy Battles

