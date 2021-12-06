- Can you make it straight from the start of a normal game, all the way to Pluto? For this challenge, just go the wrong way, as shown in my YouTube video. I invite people to try this, and make a video of it as well, post it to YouTube, and post a comment with a link to the video here. There is an in-game reward at the end of Pluto for those able to make it there. Go to Saturn, and try to make it to Pluto using only the ability points from the challenges from: Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and any points you pick up along the way to Saturn. Here is a video on how to start the challenge. Start a new game in Normal mode, then follow the video!
- I added a new sound effect for treads on stone surfaces (made by Kyle Misko)
- I moved the Neptune blimp closer to the Quivakon base (so the trip to the base isn't nearly as long).
- I have applied a few bug fixes as well (some sounds were not playing correctly)
Planetary Settlers update for 6 December 2021
Can you beat the "wrong way" challenge?
Patchnotes via Steam Community
