Archvale update for 5 December 2021

Patch v1.1.2: Major bugfixes, QoL and Balancing

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Thanks so much for playing, and please keep your feedback coming. We are listening and excited to make the game better for everyone.

BUGFIXES:

  • 2 controllers can now be used in local multiplayer
  • Purchasing items at a shop with a full inventory will drop the purchased item on the floor
  • Picking up plums no longer plays an animation, and instead drops the plum on the floor as an item
  • Fixed a crash involving using staffs in the Molten Rift
  • Crimson Berserker ring has a maximum cap, and resets when exiting from a save file
  • Jungle dungeon boss phase 1 can no longer be killed before starting the fight
  • Jungle dungeon boss crashes fixed
  • Boss achievements which did not activate on boss kill are now awarded when opening a save
  • Mongo will now correctly drop loot if he has already been killed and the loot has not been taken
  • Recipes now display correctly in the crafting menu
  • Brimstone armour alignment fixes
  • Prevented players from dashing to the sides of the arena
  • You can now re-enter the Banished Executioner's room to get Avarn's Blade if you missed it

Quality of life:

  • Storage space has been made a lot larger
  • Weapons and armours that are used for crafting are now marked as materials
  • Shrines no longer deal damage when you fail
  • Ocean shrine challenge with lazers has been fixed to prevent failures from touching no lazer
  • Unique items can no longer be trashed
  • Storage chest added to Chamberstone
  • Renamed "hardcore" to "hard"

Balancing:

  • Reduced difficulty of the triple homing shot shrine in Pine Peak
  • Reduced difficulty of the ice sliding segments in the ice dungeon
  • Reduced difficulty of the dash section guarding the Berserker Ring
  • Improved jungle dungeon puzzle to better explain that dash charges are held until you dash
  • Archaeologist equipment drop rates reduced
  • Dungeon ring stats have been changed
  • Items which provide protection hearts have been nerfed
  • Boomerangs now lose 50% damage every time they strike a foe instead of 20%
  • Terracotta bow no longer pierces, and deals reduced damage

Thank you all for playing.

