Build 12/5/21

Well this took me a lot longer than I thought it would, but overall some pretty good tweaks and a very important upgrade preview window that will be nice for everyone with Upgrade Dusts burning a hole in their backpacks.
Additions
- It took a LONG ASS time but now there's a little upgrade preview whenever you go to use either an Upgrade Dust or a Max Gem. This will let the player know exactly what their gear will be when they go to upgrade it before actually doing it and shows all 3 tiers.
- New menu option: Walk Speed. This is the overall speed of the guy when moving between tiles. You can toggle it from normal or fast from here (It's normal by default)
- The sack drop, gold found, XP gained, and Hit Streak reduced mods now all have icons when you look at an item's stats
- More map variation in the temple area
Changes
- Kol's Crown stats changed to XP +100% / Gold +100% (was DEF 1, CON 3, MATK 50%, XP 50%, Gold 50%) Not only was it too good before, the MATK made Logan's Topper pretty redundant and that should be the big MATK boosting item in the game in the head slot. The crown's XP and Gold found were significantly boosted to compensate
- Goldilinks gold found reduced a tiny bit to 50%, for a max at +3 of 95% extra gold found (was 55% / 100%)
- Funny Stick at upgrade level 3 now gains +1 MAG. Not much, but hey
- Crypt Keeper 2H hammer's base damage is now ATK 7 (was ATK 3)
- Halberd+3 now gains 2 DEF (was DEF 1 flat throughout)
- The Starter Sword gains +2% Sack Drop chance at upgrade level 3 now. Your lucky starter sword comes through!
- Leather Garb+3 now gains 1 MDEF when fully upgraded
- Crocodile Armor+3 now gains 1 ATK when fully upgraded. The base DEF of this armor was raised to 3 also (was 2)
- Pointy Hat+3 gains an additional +5% Magic Attack (total is 10% at +3 now)
- Paper Bag+3 now has Max HP 5 / Max STM 2 for stats (was only Max HP 4 before)
- Bloody Chain+3 now gains an extra point of DEF (DEF 2 / Hit -2%, was DEF 1 / Hit -2%)
- Black Rod+3 gains an additional +15% Magic Attack power fully upgraded
- Robber Shirt+3 gains a point of DEF now
Fixes
- Fixed the Stinger's item mod display. It deals poison attacks but the regular sword icon was showing before
That's all for today, until next time!
-Dave / Del_Duio
