 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

OplitisAV update for 5 December 2021

PATCH BOSS CEO - 0.1.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7831958 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everybody, we just added the final boss for the first level: Ceo.

Ceo can be challenged after defeating both Stheno and Prometheus without dying.

Furthermore, we made some changes to the gameplay experience:

  • Reduced enemies blood size by a lot
  • Added indestructible walls upon entering a new room to prevent players from skipping the gunfights
  • Now the enemies will stand still for 1 second before aggroing the player
  • The ability selection screen has been tweaked to improve understandability
  • When the button "exit" is being clicked, the game will prompt the user before closing itself
  • Added an overlay on the top-left corner to indicate which bosses have already been defeated
  • Slowed enemies bullets by 15%
  • Slowed player's bullets by 70% (It's no longer possible to snipe the bosses from across the map)
  • Added various sound cues on determinate interactions (es. using the dash)
  • It's now possible to use the left mouse button to shoot (although there are some issues we are currently investigating)
  • Pause menu visibility improved
  • Reduced the medium size of the rooms, in the procedurally generated story levels

Changed files in this update

OplitisAV Content Depot 1741421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.