PATCH BOSS CEO - 0.1.0.0

Hello everybody, we just added the final boss for the first level: Ceo.
Ceo can be challenged after defeating both Stheno and Prometheus without dying.
Furthermore, we made some changes to the gameplay experience:
- Reduced enemies blood size by a lot
- Added indestructible walls upon entering a new room to prevent players from skipping the gunfights
- Now the enemies will stand still for 1 second before aggroing the player
- The ability selection screen has been tweaked to improve understandability
- When the button "exit" is being clicked, the game will prompt the user before closing itself
- Added an overlay on the top-left corner to indicate which bosses have already been defeated
- Slowed enemies bullets by 15%
- Slowed player's bullets by 70% (It's no longer possible to snipe the bosses from across the map)
- Added various sound cues on determinate interactions (es. using the dash)
- It's now possible to use the left mouse button to shoot (although there are some issues we are currently investigating)
- Pause menu visibility improved
- Reduced the medium size of the rooms, in the procedurally generated story levels
Changed files in this update