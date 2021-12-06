- More experimental animations added
- Premium icons are now visible in additional areas
- Fixed dark blocker staying visible after closing certain Modals
- Fixed Top bar buttons not being interactable while certain Modals are open.
- Improved support for Cyrillic typeset
- Fixed Gif sharing URL that was broken
- Some other minor changes
Blackout Rugby update for 6 December 2021
0.475.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update