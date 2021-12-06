 Skip to content

Blackout Rugby update for 6 December 2021

0.475.12

Share · View all patches · Build 7831948 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • More experimental animations added
  • Premium icons are now visible in additional areas
  • Fixed dark blocker staying visible after closing certain Modals
  • Fixed Top bar buttons not being interactable while certain Modals are open.
  • Improved support for Cyrillic typeset
  • Fixed Gif sharing URL that was broken
  • Some other minor changes

