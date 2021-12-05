- Fixed Divine Gift in the Holy Skill Tree not providing luck.
- Fixed Mana Regeneration buffs.
- Luck buffs now properly add luck and influence drops.
- Fixed the white item bug. (I think)
- Fixed not being able to purchase a house and after not being able to place objects. Was a weird issue between the editor and client where the client would not act the same way as the editor. Had to do with the client on the plot marker looking for the player before they were in the game. The editor didn't seem to mind oddly.
- Wisdom now increases healing more.
- Added skill gain chance for all spells. Here comes the macros!
- Added healing amount from some spells in log.
- Fixed issue when playing on someone's server where you can't cast buffs or certain spells.
- Fixed spells proc chance to properly proc at right amount.
- Fixed being able to keep using abilities after you remove them from hotbar.
- Changed several spells.
Dura Vita Online update for 5 December 2021
Patch 3.6
