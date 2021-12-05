Expanding Horizons Update Patch

With the latest large content update comes this minor follow-up patch. This patch addresses a few bugs and includes a few small changes.
Please note that this patch will overwrite your settings in Options. You may want to double-check that everything is configured the way you wish.
New Feature:
- It's now easier to see when your Phase Shield is about to run out. It will transition from a pink, to orange, then flash blue once it wears off. A sound cue will also occur.
Minor Updates & Bug Fixes:
- Leaderboard loading issues on Mac have been resolved.
- Leaderboard skull icons are now a little smaller and out of the way.
- New lighting in dark spaces helps illuminate some hard to see obstacles.
- There is a new option to disable camera shake if desired.
- Fixed a bug where the pause menu could be activated on a loading screen.
- Space planes and rockets are better positioned in the play area when you're at high distances from the launch point.
- Fixed a small bug where phase shield effect wouldn't display in some situations.
- Using phase shield through an asteroid will no longer "bump" the asteroid slightly.
Changed files in this update