 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Descent Vector: Space Runner update for 5 December 2021

Expanding Horizons Update Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 7831862 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With the latest large content update comes this minor follow-up patch. This patch addresses a few bugs and includes a few small changes.

Please note that this patch will overwrite your settings in Options. You may want to double-check that everything is configured the way you wish.

New Feature:

  • It's now easier to see when your Phase Shield is about to run out. It will transition from a pink, to orange, then flash blue once it wears off. A sound cue will also occur.

Minor Updates & Bug Fixes:

  • Leaderboard loading issues on Mac have been resolved.
  • Leaderboard skull icons are now a little smaller and out of the way.
  • New lighting in dark spaces helps illuminate some hard to see obstacles.
  • There is a new option to disable camera shake if desired.
  • Fixed a bug where the pause menu could be activated on a loading screen.
  • Space planes and rockets are better positioned in the play area when you're at high distances from the launch point.
  • Fixed a small bug where phase shield effect wouldn't display in some situations.
  • Using phase shield through an asteroid will no longer "bump" the asteroid slightly.

Changed files in this update

Descent Vector: Space Runner (Windows) Depot 1580381
  • Loading history…
Descent Vector: Space Runner (Mac) Depot 1580382
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.