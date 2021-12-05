 Skip to content

Soran update for 5 December 2021

Beta 1.13.2 The Pheenix Assault Weapons Corporate Headquarters

Build 7831852

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Here's another 1.13 patch with some fixes and a new map for testing! The new map, "Corporate" is only available for Bot fights and Custom Matches for now. The goal is to test and refine it for the bigger 1.14 update. Here's the change list.

-New Arena, "Corporate" added to Custom Match Menu

-Damage numbers removed from hitmarkers

-Weapon Info bug on My Player menu fixed

-Various UI updates to better communicate states to the player

Changed files in this update

Coran Content Depot 1632031
  • Loading history…
