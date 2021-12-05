Here's another 1.13 patch with some fixes and a new map for testing! The new map, "Corporate" is only available for Bot fights and Custom Matches for now. The goal is to test and refine it for the bigger 1.14 update. Here's the change list.
-New Arena, "Corporate" added to Custom Match Menu
-Damage numbers removed from hitmarkers
-Weapon Info bug on My Player menu fixed
-Various UI updates to better communicate states to the player
Soran update for 5 December 2021
Beta 1.13.2 The Pheenix Assault Weapons Corporate Headquarters
