Conquest of Elysium 5 update for 6 December 2021

Conquest of Elysium 5.12, The Apocalypse Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a major update that focuses on the Apocalypse, UI improvements and the AI. But there are also many other fixes, new magic items to be found, performance improvements and a bunch of new commands for modders.

General

  • New sprites for all Apocalyptic Riders
  • New monster: Giant Locust
  • Movement of player owned stupid commanders is now shown by default
  • New start options: --(no)showstupids
  • New El bless effect: Holy Vengeance
  • The Arch Devil will now leave his citadel if the apocalypse occurs
  • The Lord of Corruption will now leave his citadel if the infernal gate remains open for too long
  • Empire's Cardinal can break seals if Inferno is invading
  • 9 new magic items
  • Names drawn on commander tokens in army setup
  • ctrl+right click to switch to another commander in Transfer Units screen
  • Ambushes now start centered on a defending commander if any
  • Strange mist will now create lots of clouds on the sky plane
  • Terrain is burning when fighting in burning squares
  • Baron can now create vassals from Unicorn Knights too
  • Some animals may now revert to being independents after their owner is defeated
  • Some Enchanter guardians might become Empire controlled if he is defeated
  • Cursed false life artifacts created by Enchanter will now usually end up on a suitable target
  • Ravenous Curse on some terrains didn't yield anything, fixed
  • Fix for scrollbar on ritual screen
  • Blindness fix
  • Water attacks now has x2 dmg vs fire beings
  • Saving game now also features dates and sorting
  • No longer possible to swallow yourself
  • High level mages less likely to use wands
  • Destroying a spider thicket now results in a dead forest.
  • Stupid units could be led after being charmed, fixed
  • Fix for visible independent moves showing incorrect units
  • Can no longer recruit normal units in sea citadels
  • Planar tomes didn't work properly, fixed
  • Particle effects for Troll Forests
  • Fix for Monument of Hades being abandoned during construction
  • New look for miasma
  • Miasma shown in square info (i)
  • Fire Shield spells now only affects friendly units
  • Can now remove insane commander from followers
  • No bushes on frozen sea or cloud battlegrounds
  • Better setup for large monsters defending towers
  • Mirrors can now survive underwater
  • Fix for Palace of Dreams losing its gem income
  • Rubble is now immune to petrification
  • Fixed bug with wrong independent shown as moving
  • Units with poison cloud try to avoid deploying close to vulnerable commanders
  • Swamp Soul didn't work properly from Sky or Agartha, fixed
  • Monster Fish didn't kill units in its belly, fixed
  • Oak Golems and Forest Shepherds are now immune to Tangle Vines
  • Ancient Commander's attack sprite looked squashed, fixed.
  • Monster Snail got an AoE attack
  • Sometimes another commander could claim to be the main commander, fixed
  • Can now swap magic items directly with another already equipped unit
  • Gates, walls, trees sometimes disappeared when transferring items, fixed.
  • Commanders didn't wrap properly after changing text size, fixed.
  • Improved placement of portrait when viewing stats
  • Particle effects bug fix
  • Fixed excessively popping mushrooms in swamps when zooming
  • Save scrollbar position in mod selection screen
  • Main map graphics performance improvement
  • Fight performance improvement
  • Typo and Stat fixes

AI

  • Mid/rear rank units without ranged weapon will now behave smarter
  • AI now only upgrade full batches of units to avoid wasting resources
  • AI better at redistributing items
  • AI Cloud Lord improvements
  • AI enchanter improvement
  • AI better at using ships
  • AI improved strength assessment
  • AI better at avoiding hopeless fights
  • AI more careful with frozen waters

Modding

  • Squareevents that set target unit didn't work properly, fixed
  • There could occur one event too many at turn -1 for player 0, fixed
  • Squareevent performance improvement
  • New usable terrain can be (de)activated by players
  • Terrain nbr 10000+ to get the inverted selection
  • New recruitment list command: recterr
  • New weapon command: affectfemale
  • New monster commands: terrstealth, terrstealthinv, growterr, startinsanity, demonic, tiny
  • New monster commands: elysiumshape, hadesshape, infernoshape, ...
  • New monster/item commands: holyvengeance, dmgonterr, dmgonterrbonus, tangleres
  • New terrain commands: destroyto, visible
  • New class command: townbonusdescr
  • New event triggers: +aiplayer, +humanplayer
  • New event triggers: +squareactivated, +ownsloctarg, +hasaffunithere
  • New event triggers: +varvarequal, +varvargreater, +varvarlesser
  • New event actions: makeaff, makeminoraff
  • New event actions: targetunitloc, holdit, copyvar
  • recxcost can now be used 2 times on same recruitment offer
  • minmonreq didn't work properly, fixed
  • insanity command now implemented for real
  • Terrain selector in map editor remembers old location

