Conquest of Elysium 5.12, The Apocalypse Update

This is a major update that focuses on the Apocalypse, UI improvements and the AI. But there are also many other fixes, new magic items to be found, performance improvements and a bunch of new commands for modders.
General
- New sprites for all Apocalyptic Riders
- New monster: Giant Locust
- Movement of player owned stupid commanders is now shown by default
- New start options: --(no)showstupids
- New El bless effect: Holy Vengeance
- The Arch Devil will now leave his citadel if the apocalypse occurs
- The Lord of Corruption will now leave his citadel if the infernal gate remains open for too long
- Empire's Cardinal can break seals if Inferno is invading
- 9 new magic items
- Names drawn on commander tokens in army setup
- ctrl+right click to switch to another commander in Transfer Units screen
- Ambushes now start centered on a defending commander if any
- Strange mist will now create lots of clouds on the sky plane
- Terrain is burning when fighting in burning squares
- Baron can now create vassals from Unicorn Knights too
- Some animals may now revert to being independents after their owner is defeated
- Some Enchanter guardians might become Empire controlled if he is defeated
- Cursed false life artifacts created by Enchanter will now usually end up on a suitable target
- Ravenous Curse on some terrains didn't yield anything, fixed
- Fix for scrollbar on ritual screen
- Blindness fix
- Water attacks now has x2 dmg vs fire beings
- Saving game now also features dates and sorting
- No longer possible to swallow yourself
- High level mages less likely to use wands
- Destroying a spider thicket now results in a dead forest.
- Stupid units could be led after being charmed, fixed
- Fix for visible independent moves showing incorrect units
- Can no longer recruit normal units in sea citadels
- Planar tomes didn't work properly, fixed
- Particle effects for Troll Forests
- Fix for Monument of Hades being abandoned during construction
- New look for miasma
- Miasma shown in square info (i)
- Fire Shield spells now only affects friendly units
- Can now remove insane commander from followers
- No bushes on frozen sea or cloud battlegrounds
- Better setup for large monsters defending towers
- Mirrors can now survive underwater
- Fix for Palace of Dreams losing its gem income
- Rubble is now immune to petrification
- Fixed bug with wrong independent shown as moving
- Units with poison cloud try to avoid deploying close to vulnerable commanders
- Swamp Soul didn't work properly from Sky or Agartha, fixed
- Monster Fish didn't kill units in its belly, fixed
- Oak Golems and Forest Shepherds are now immune to Tangle Vines
- Ancient Commander's attack sprite looked squashed, fixed.
- Monster Snail got an AoE attack
- Sometimes another commander could claim to be the main commander, fixed
- Can now swap magic items directly with another already equipped unit
- Gates, walls, trees sometimes disappeared when transferring items, fixed.
- Commanders didn't wrap properly after changing text size, fixed.
- Improved placement of portrait when viewing stats
- Particle effects bug fix
- Fixed excessively popping mushrooms in swamps when zooming
- Save scrollbar position in mod selection screen
- Main map graphics performance improvement
- Fight performance improvement
- Typo and Stat fixes
AI
- Mid/rear rank units without ranged weapon will now behave smarter
- AI now only upgrade full batches of units to avoid wasting resources
- AI better at redistributing items
- AI Cloud Lord improvements
- AI enchanter improvement
- AI better at using ships
- AI improved strength assessment
- AI better at avoiding hopeless fights
- AI more careful with frozen waters
Modding
- Squareevents that set target unit didn't work properly, fixed
- There could occur one event too many at turn -1 for player 0, fixed
- Squareevent performance improvement
- New usable terrain can be (de)activated by players
- Terrain nbr 10000+ to get the inverted selection
- New recruitment list command: recterr
- New weapon command: affectfemale
- New monster commands: terrstealth, terrstealthinv, growterr, startinsanity, demonic, tiny
- New monster commands: elysiumshape, hadesshape, infernoshape, ...
- New monster/item commands: holyvengeance, dmgonterr, dmgonterrbonus, tangleres
- New terrain commands: destroyto, visible
- New class command: townbonusdescr
- New event triggers: +aiplayer, +humanplayer
- New event triggers: +squareactivated, +ownsloctarg, +hasaffunithere
- New event triggers: +varvarequal, +varvargreater, +varvarlesser
- New event actions: makeaff, makeminoraff
- New event actions: targetunitloc, holdit, copyvar
- recxcost can now be used 2 times on same recruitment offer
- minmonreq didn't work properly, fixed
- insanity command now implemented for real
- Terrain selector in map editor remembers old location
Changed files in this update