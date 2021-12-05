 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Grey Hack update for 5 December 2021

[Nightly] Update v0.7.4107a

Share · View all patches · Build 7831682 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Changelog

Implemented safe mode that will start if the system has encountered a critical failure during startup, launching a terminal to allow replacement of missing or damaged libraries.

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 7831682
Grey Hack Windows Depot 605231
Grey Hack OSX Depot 605232
Grey Hack Linux Depot 605233
Grey Hack Windows32 Depot 605234
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.