Waifus Smash update for 5 December 2021

Update 1.0.3 difficulty and music changes/improvement

Build 7831537

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We just updated the game to 1.0.3 with following changes:

  2. We realize some music tracks are really hard to hear and follow the beat, so we decided to change and improve music for these areas: Rolling Hills, Frostburn.

    You will find 3 new soundtracks in the game, and 2 tracks are removed, one track has changed.
  3. Improve several enemy damage and hp and behaviour for easier to defeat. Overall the game is easier now.
  4. Fix bug that cause battle stuck when fast moving between the village and rolling hill
  5. Several minors bug fixes

