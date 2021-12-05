Update 1.0.3 difficulty and music changes/improvement

Hello everyone,
We just updated the game to 1.0.3 with following changes:
- We realize some music tracks are really hard to hear and follow the beat, so we decided to change and improve music for these areas: Rolling Hills, Frostburn.
You will find 3 new soundtracks in the game, and 2 tracks are removed, one track has changed.
- Improve several enemy damage and hp and behaviour for easier to defeat. Overall the game is easier now.
- Fix bug that cause battle stuck when fast moving between the village and rolling hill
- Several minors bug fixes
Changed files in this update