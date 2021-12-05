UPDATE #13 - ALERT!

This update mainly brings two new features:
- An improved graphical appearance.
- And a system of alerts that warns the player of problems plaguing his complex.
This new alert system, which is optional to comply with but offers rewards, guides players who are lost with so many options, showing them what they can do to improve their Utopia.
This is the complete changelog:
ADD
- 20 Alerts
IMPROVEMENTS
-Many graphical improvements
CHANGES
- The player can attack since the turn #1
- Virus cost has been reduced 500 -> 300
- New Research icon
- New Enemy Attack icon
- New Task icon
BUGFIXES
- Fixed an issue where the build bomb message was displayed even when the mouse was off the button.
