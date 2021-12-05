 Skip to content

WORLD OF PARANOIA update for 5 December 2021

UPDATE #13 - ALERT!

Share · View all patches · Build 7831535 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update mainly brings two new features:

  • An improved graphical appearance.
  • And a system of alerts that warns the player of problems plaguing his complex.

This new alert system, which is optional to comply with but offers rewards, guides players who are lost with so many options, showing them what they can do to improve their Utopia.

This is the complete changelog:

ADD

  • 20 Alerts

IMPROVEMENTS

-Many graphical improvements

CHANGES

  • The player can attack since the turn #1
  • Virus cost has been reduced 500 -> 300
  • New Research icon
  • New Enemy Attack icon
  • New Task icon

BUGFIXES

  • Fixed an issue where the build bomb message was displayed even when the mouse was off the button.

