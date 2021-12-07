 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

NIMBY Rails update for 7 December 2021

Version 1.3.13 release notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7831494 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After nearly two months of beta development v1.3 has reached all scheduled roadmap features and it's ready for the default branch. The main impact to v1.2 saves is the new population layer, which has a different distribution and population density compared to v1.2. And the new path signal and path reservation rules, which are more strict.

The original v1.3 announcement post includes a list of changes from v1.2. The main new features are:

  • Private train track pathfinding
  • New population layer
  • New elevation layer
  • Administrative regions
  • User defined tags

More info at:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1134710/view/3035981384853388654

Additionally the v1.3 beta series included some post-release feature milestones:

  • Tagged balises
  • New rules for path signals and path reservations
  • Alert system for trains
  • No way signals
  • Accounting charts and data export

More info at:

https://carloscarrasco.com/nimby-rails-october-2021/

https://carloscarrasco.com/nimby-rails-november-2021/

Changed files in this update

NIMBY Rails Content Depot 1134711
  • Loading history…
World map Depot 1134712
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.