Version 1.3.13 release notes

After nearly two months of beta development v1.3 has reached all scheduled roadmap features and it's ready for the default branch. The main impact to v1.2 saves is the new population layer, which has a different distribution and population density compared to v1.2. And the new path signal and path reservation rules, which are more strict.
The original v1.3 announcement post includes a list of changes from v1.2. The main new features are:
- Private train track pathfinding
- New population layer
- New elevation layer
- Administrative regions
- User defined tags
More info at:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1134710/view/3035981384853388654
Additionally the v1.3 beta series included some post-release feature milestones:
- Tagged balises
- New rules for path signals and path reservations
- Alert system for trains
- No way signals
- Accounting charts and data export
More info at:
https://carloscarrasco.com/nimby-rails-october-2021/
https://carloscarrasco.com/nimby-rails-november-2021/
Changed files in this update