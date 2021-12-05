Update to 0.9.0

This update is largely focused on improving the map editor, as suggested by player Sofia Pavlovna.
- Added the ability to change the names of cities in the map editor.
- Now in the map editor you can change the name of the sides and draw your own flags.
- Added control settings for the construct editor.
- Added new forms of lands.
- Changed some parameters of the blocks. Changed the erroneous mass of granite ramps and slopes. The weight of the machines has also been raised.
Bevels, slopes and machines have been added to the list of cargoes that large merchant ships can carry.
Due to the fact that the number of cargo options for merchant ships has increased, the likelihood of encountering a ship with gold has become less. To compensate for this, the price of gold blocks has been increased accordingly.
- Fixed a bug due to which cities selling gold blocks could appear on maps created in the editor.
Changed files in this update