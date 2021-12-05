 Skip to content

Tank Nova update for 5 December 2021

v1.27

Share · View all patches · Build 7831431

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Change first episode's name to Sota
  • Added second storyline, Garbage City
  • Added walkable area, Garbage City
  • Changed booster to go from 1 to 3 level, level 3 is 3 times faster but wastes a lot of energy
  • Changed booster cooler to recharge energy more when booster is not in use
  • Deprecated Gameboy for now to focus on main story line but might come back later
  • Changed mutants to be less tanky
  • Fixed bugs killing FPS here and there
  • Added distant/height fog and sand storm effect
  • Changed to be able to turn the tank while booster is on
  • Fixed some particle effects
  • Fixed minor bugs

Changed files in this update

