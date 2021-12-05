- Change first episode's name to Sota
- Added second storyline, Garbage City
- Added walkable area, Garbage City
- Changed booster to go from 1 to 3 level, level 3 is 3 times faster but wastes a lot of energy
- Changed booster cooler to recharge energy more when booster is not in use
- Deprecated Gameboy for now to focus on main story line but might come back later
- Changed mutants to be less tanky
- Fixed bugs killing FPS here and there
- Added distant/height fog and sand storm effect
- Changed to be able to turn the tank while booster is on
- Fixed some particle effects
- Fixed minor bugs
Tank Nova update for 5 December 2021
v1.27
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Tank Nova (Windows) Depot 1098361
- Loading history…
Tank Nova (Mac) Depot 1098362
- Loading history…
Tank Nova (Linux) Depot 1098363
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update