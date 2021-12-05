 Skip to content

Somnium update for 5 December 2021

Update 1.1

Build 7831188

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello dimension travellers!

1.1 update has been released for Somnium. The changes made with the update are below.

  • Fixed an issue in Chapter 4, where light fruits would sometimes disappear when dropped on the ground and prevent player to progressing.

  • Fixed an issue in Chapter 4, during the Heart of the Forest boss fight, the boss was not invincible where it should be during the root attack phase.

  • Reduced the difficulty of the ghost girl event in the Mushroom Forest in Chapter 2. The radius which ghost girl detects players is now smaller.

  • In Chapter 1, the platforming puzzle leading to the dark crystal has been simplified a bit.

