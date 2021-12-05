Help and Statistics!

Update 1.2.4
- Added Freeplay heist statistics
- Added a Help menu for more in-depth information about features
- Added Freeplay mission replay penalties to promote varied gameplay
- Added police aggression affected by player bomb detonations
- Added ability to grab enemies to use as human shields
- Increased human shield protection
- Improved heist selection animations
- Fixed cameras spotting body parts outside of its vision cone
- Fixed a large bed bounding box size issue
- Fixed a gamepad movement issue
For questions or feedback, you can join the A-Star Theft discord server, or mail me at: contact@kehlercreations.com
