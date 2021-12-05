 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

A-Star Theft update for 5 December 2021

Help and Statistics!

Share · View all patches · Build 7831088 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.2.4

  • Added Freeplay heist statistics
  • Added a Help menu for more in-depth information about features
  • Added Freeplay mission replay penalties to promote varied gameplay
  • Added police aggression affected by player bomb detonations
  • Added ability to grab enemies to use as human shields
  • Increased human shield protection
  • Improved heist selection animations
  • Fixed cameras spotting body parts outside of its vision cone
  • Fixed a large bed bounding box size issue
  • Fixed a gamepad movement issue

For questions or feedback, you can join the A-Star Theft discord server, or mail me at: contact@kehlercreations.com

Changed files in this update

A-Star Theft Content Depot 1354751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.