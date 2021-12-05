This update requires a re-build of some cache files, so is about 400mb, but only the following things have changed:
- Adds back TAA anti-aliasing option. Is known to cause issues so only use if you must.
- Anna will now be unlocked when completing Hard mode on any map.
- Fixed some issues with ultra-wide screen monitors
- Fixed crash when using a gamepad without the battery button bound
- Fixed Anna's hair sometimes vanishing
As always, please let us know if you encounter any bugs at our Discord server. Thanks!
Changed files in this update