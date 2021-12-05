 Skip to content

DEVOUR update for 5 December 2021

v2.2.7

Build 7831011 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update requires a re-build of some cache files, so is about 400mb, but only the following things have changed:

  • Adds back TAA anti-aliasing option. Is known to cause issues so only use if you must.
  • Anna will now be unlocked when completing Hard mode on any map.
  • Fixed some issues with ultra-wide screen monitors
  • Fixed crash when using a gamepad without the battery button bound
  • Fixed Anna's hair sometimes vanishing

As always, please let us know if you encounter any bugs at our Discord server. Thanks!

