 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Coronation update for 5 December 2021

Patch v0.11.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7830857 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features or Changes:

  • Servers merged into one server. (There wasn't that many players as expected to fill up 3 servers)
  • Increased acceptance distance between Marketplace and Caravan.
  • Marketplace quest will just require the Merchant to arrive at the Marketplace.
  • Trees on the map will be there for decorative purposes only.

Bug Fixes:

  • Unable to build diagonal battlements above a triangle foundation.
  • Unable to build above a roof triangle even when it's an empty space.

Changed files in this update

Coronation Content Depot 1649921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.