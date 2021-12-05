Patch v0.11.1

New Features or Changes:
- Servers merged into one server. (There wasn't that many players as expected to fill up 3 servers)
- Increased acceptance distance between Marketplace and Caravan.
- Marketplace quest will just require the Merchant to arrive at the Marketplace.
- Trees on the map will be there for decorative purposes only.
Bug Fixes:
- Unable to build diagonal battlements above a triangle foundation.
- Unable to build above a roof triangle even when it's an empty space.
