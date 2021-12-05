- Change: Clarify the victory condition text in the 'Onslaught' scenario.
- Change: The default strength of landed aircraft and supply dumps.
- Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Borderlands' scenario.
- Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Forest Attack' scenario.
- Change: Updated the play balance in the 'New Plans' scenario.
- Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Supplies' scenario.
- Change: Updated the play balance in the ' Supply Support' scenario.
- Update: Some text in some mission objectives.
Tank Battle: Blitzkrieg update for 5 December 2021
Tank Battle: Blitzkrieg - version 3.0.4 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update