Tank Battle: Blitzkrieg update for 5 December 2021

Tank Battle: Blitzkrieg - version 3.0.4 update

Share · View all patches · Build 7830848 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Change: Clarify the victory condition text in the 'Onslaught' scenario.
  • Change: The default strength of landed aircraft and supply dumps.
  • Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Borderlands' scenario.
  • Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Forest Attack' scenario.
  • Change: Updated the play balance in the 'New Plans' scenario.
  • Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Supplies' scenario.
  • Change: Updated the play balance in the ' Supply Support' scenario.
  • Update: Some text in some mission objectives.

Tank Battle: Blitzkrieg Windows Depot 540151
