THE ORIGIN: Blind Maid update for 5 December 2021

1.0.0.21

1.0.0.21

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Auto aim (optional). No auto aim for Impossible Mode

-New Achievements

-New load chapter system

-Some visual improvements

-Some bugs fixed

Working

-Key binding

Do you have any suggestions to improve the experience?

Comment us here!

