Titanic: Fall Of A Legend update for 11 February 2022

Released + Information!

Share · View all patches · Build 7830800 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone,

Titanic is now released! Please report any bugs in the forums and we will try to address them asap. Please note that multiplayer will be integrated in the next few days into the game (likely today however).

