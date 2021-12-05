Update 1.200 is out now. Patch notes below. This update includes balance changes to the simulation and some new features.
Also, I made a Discord server. The link is on the Steam store page or here: https://discord.com/invite/Mfc2sHJ8N2.
Balance changes to:
- Plant growth rate
- Plant die rate due to exposure
- Chance for new trees
- Plant harvest rate due to human gathering
- How much humidity gets transported by wind
- Cloud speed
- Chance for new clouds
- Impact of heat, humidity, and wind on electric charge (used for lightning)
- Human movement speed, acceleration, and turn rate on land and in water
- Impact of wind and water forces on human movement
- Impact of elevation changes on human movement
- Pathing and movement speed for camps migrating
- Construction speed for castles
- Disrepair speed for camps and castles
New features:
- Removed the "Start zombie invasion" option from the main menu (it can still happen randomly) and replaced it with "More clouds". If enabled, the game draws a larger number of clouds to the screen at a lower alpha. This makes them look more whispy and realistic but reduces game speed.
- I'm starting to experiment with adding unique characters. The first is "Franquito, Avatar of the Warthog". He spawns by being born as random people throughout the generations. He has a different identity each time (different parents, different home town, nation, etc) but he always has the same name and special properties. His base size increases permanently each time he gets reborn. He looks and acts like other humans with a few exceptions: Franquito is physically small but has high HP and defense; He fights without a weapon; He moves slowly; He can't swim very well, and he has a warthog tail, ears, and tusks.
- You can now rename people by pressing "N" when you have their information window open. Custom names start with a dot (•). You cannot change names that already have a dot. Custom names get incorporated into the world like normal names but the dot does not follow the name. For example, if you rename someone to "•Beefstorm" that person's children could end up with names like "Beef" or "Storm" or even the same exact name, but they would not have the dot. Unique characters always have it.
Other changes:
- Reduced shadow darkness for clouds and meteors since it was a little distracting.
- You can now choose map sizes down to 3x3. The previous limit was 10x10 simply because I couldn't get smaller maps working. Volcanos, earthquakes, and rainbows still don't work at the very smallest size but everything else should work normally.
- Reduced the default map size from 20x20 to 15x15 because this is the largest map size that the game can run at a constant 30 fps with the listed minimum hardware requirements.
- If an immortal (an individual with the "Ageless" tag) slays another immortal then the victor adds the maximum HP of the loser to its own maximum HP. This was already in the game but now the event is marked with a blue flash since it is extremely rare and hard to notice.
- Renamed the "random events" option "random disasters". Plagues, zombie outbreaks, and weevil infestations (the bugs that eat crops) are now considered disasters for the purposes of this option.
