Version 1.2 Update

Update log
- Fix a dead loop code of the dock progress bar, fix the problem of high CPU usage when downloading files in previous versions or other situations where the progress bar is generated
- Fix the crash problem caused by UWP command WiFi and media control after multiple changes of screen resolution
- Increase the crash log function, prompting that the program directory will generate an error.dmp file after the crash is restarted, which can be uploaded to the steam discussion group or sent to my email mydockfinder@qq.com, I can locate the code error, which can be faster fix crash
- The dock right-click menu restores the restart program function
- Restore dock preferences cancel minimize to dock function
- Fix the problem of mydock display closing in preferences
- Optimize display window preview and right-click menu to hide animation details
- Optimize the high frame rate display to minimize the problem of the animation speed being fast and slow. Added the function of dynamically adjusting the number of frames. If the code detects that the accuracy of the system Sleep command becomes low, the number of frames will be reduced to increase the animation speed.
- Added the update file md5 verification function. The newly updated program will automatically update a temp(_64).exe file. This is to prevent mydockfinder from not exiting during online update. If the MD5 file is incorrectly verified after startup, it will automatically replace temp(_64). exe
- Fixed the issue of Fn adjusting volume prompt delay when displaying the myfinder volume menu
- Fixed the problem of not being able to activate the minimized game window from the dock
- Fix the problem of window misalignment after restoring the minimized animation from the dock
- Fix the occasional display problem of the dock during full-screen games
- Adjust Korean and Russian translation
- Fix the black border problem of minimized windows in win10 2004 and below
Supplement
During this update, you must exit the program to prevent online update files from failing or incomplete. If you do not exit, verify the integrity of the software files in the steam library.
In rare cases, there may be problems that cannot be started after the update. You can manually enter the program directory to delete the two files dock_64.exe and dock_64.md5 (dock.exe and dock.md5 for 32-bit systems), and then rename temp_64.exe As the dock_64.exe file, you can start
If the dock is still displayed during a full-screen game after the update, you can switch from the game to the desktop, and then right-click the game icon on the dock-set this program to display and hide the mode independently-select always hide, so that you can never stay in the game window Show dock
