 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

山河伏妖录 update for 5 December 2021

2021-12-05更新内容

Share · View all patches · Build 7830305 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

单人模式优化

  • 已优化单人模式游戏体验，减少了单人模式午时刷出的低阶妖兽数量
  • 减少了单人模式妖兽20%体力

修复

  • 修复了卓不群捕捉召唤物导致无法击杀的BUG

Changed files in this update

山河伏妖录 Content Depot 1598731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.