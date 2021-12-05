 Skip to content

Shape Shift Shawn Episode 1: Tale of the Transmogrified update for 5 December 2021

Version 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7830185 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.3 of Shape Shift Shawn Episode 1 is out! We've fixed a lot of small programming bugs and cleaned up a lot of visuals for this patch...

  • Fixed a bug that was preventing the Sticky Shawn achievement on Steam from being triggered.
  • Added additional narrator text to the finale cutscene to better explain what's going on
  • Fixed some problems with Spikurn behavior (in particular, playing too many loud buzzsaw sounds if there are multiple Spikurn enemies moving at once)
  • Fixed a bug related to blowing away Heliphant enemies
  • Fixed a screen-smearing issue that could occur when changing the game between bigger and smaller screen resolutions
  • Performed minor cleanup for level tile appearance on a variety of levels
  • Fixed a variety of bugs related to Rump-a-stump's shop and the map screen inventory
  • Added UI to indicate when the player has larger Mutie pouches equipped during a level

Changed files in this update

Shape Shift Shawn Episode 1: Tale of the Transmogrified Content Depot 1698441
