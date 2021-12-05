Version 1.0.3 of Shape Shift Shawn Episode 1 is out! We've fixed a lot of small programming bugs and cleaned up a lot of visuals for this patch...
- Fixed a bug that was preventing the Sticky Shawn achievement on Steam from being triggered.
- Added additional narrator text to the finale cutscene to better explain what's going on
- Fixed some problems with Spikurn behavior (in particular, playing too many loud buzzsaw sounds if there are multiple Spikurn enemies moving at once)
- Fixed a bug related to blowing away Heliphant enemies
- Fixed a screen-smearing issue that could occur when changing the game between bigger and smaller screen resolutions
- Performed minor cleanup for level tile appearance on a variety of levels
- Fixed a variety of bugs related to Rump-a-stump's shop and the map screen inventory
- Added UI to indicate when the player has larger Mutie pouches equipped during a level
Changed files in this update