 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Waifus Smash update for 5 December 2021

Update 1.0.2 critical bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7830160 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We have updated the game to version 1.0.2 that fixes some critical bugs and has several improvements.

Here is the detail:

  • Fix bug that the rhythm bar is disappeared cause softlock in the battle
  • Fix bug that side quest (Mina, Erika, Sakura’s sidequest) can be lost or missed
  • Fix bug that achievement “The magic source” is not unlocked
  • Fix layer issue of the bomb in Fuji’s hideout
  • Decrease the sell price of the bomb
  • Decrease the difficulty of the last puzzle by removing several notes.
  • Some minors bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Wake up Mr Cheng Content Depot 1602491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.