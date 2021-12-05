Update 1.0.2 critical bug fixes

Hello everyone,
We have updated the game to version 1.0.2 that fixes some critical bugs and has several improvements.
Here is the detail:
- Fix bug that the rhythm bar is disappeared cause softlock in the battle
- Fix bug that side quest (Mina, Erika, Sakura’s sidequest) can be lost or missed
- Fix bug that achievement “The magic source” is not unlocked
- Fix layer issue of the bomb in Fuji’s hideout
- Decrease the sell price of the bomb
- Decrease the difficulty of the last puzzle by removing several notes.
- Some minors bug fixes
Changed files in this update