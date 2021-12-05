 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Icarus update for 5 December 2021

Hotfix 1.0.8.87959

Share · View all patches · Build 7830120 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Important bugfixes. We will likely be producing another update today, to fix serious connectivity issues and issues with joining friends.

Version: 1.0.8.87959

  • Fixed missing icon for Leather Backpack
  • Fixed missing translation entries for several European languages.
  • Improved performance slightly by removing some editor tooling for creatures.
  • Fixed several missing item and modifier icons.
  • Fixed large cats identity issues causing them to sometimes change species on death.
  • Fixed inability to focus on (and eat) food in your hand.
  • Fixed issue which could prevent electrical wires from being placed too close to one another.
  • Fixed issue preventing the Electric Composter from being crafted.
  • Increased gold rewarded from mining by 20%.
  • Reduced gold cost of crafting Electronics by 50%.
  • Changed Wolf Den map marker to be slightly transparent.
  • Improved visibility of Forest Extermination circular quest marker.
  • Improved animal spawning behaviour for missions, they will now spawn further away from the player and approach from there.
  • Fixed Construction mission markers not accurately reflecting the valid mission area.
  • Fixed chopping fallen trees not rewarding experience.
  • Fixed incorrect mission objective description on Canyon Expedition.
  • Reduced movement speed bonus from Mass Dampener module from 10% to 5%.
  • Fixed issue with Forest Extermination mission where objective markers would not reload when resuming the prospect.
  • Fixed some issues preventing people in different geographic regions playing together.
  • Fixed issue where some users could time-out from a server if alt-tabbing for an extended period.

Changed files in this update

Icarus Content Depot 1149461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.