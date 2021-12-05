Hotfix 1.0.8.87959

Important bugfixes. We will likely be producing another update today, to fix serious connectivity issues and issues with joining friends.
Version: 1.0.8.87959
- Fixed missing icon for Leather Backpack
- Fixed missing translation entries for several European languages.
- Improved performance slightly by removing some editor tooling for creatures.
- Fixed several missing item and modifier icons.
- Fixed large cats identity issues causing them to sometimes change species on death.
- Fixed inability to focus on (and eat) food in your hand.
- Fixed issue which could prevent electrical wires from being placed too close to one another.
- Fixed issue preventing the Electric Composter from being crafted.
- Increased gold rewarded from mining by 20%.
- Reduced gold cost of crafting Electronics by 50%.
- Changed Wolf Den map marker to be slightly transparent.
- Improved visibility of Forest Extermination circular quest marker.
- Improved animal spawning behaviour for missions, they will now spawn further away from the player and approach from there.
- Fixed Construction mission markers not accurately reflecting the valid mission area.
- Fixed chopping fallen trees not rewarding experience.
- Fixed incorrect mission objective description on Canyon Expedition.
- Reduced movement speed bonus from Mass Dampener module from 10% to 5%.
- Fixed issue with Forest Extermination mission where objective markers would not reload when resuming the prospect.
- Fixed some issues preventing people in different geographic regions playing together.
- Fixed issue where some users could time-out from a server if alt-tabbing for an extended period.
Changed files in this update