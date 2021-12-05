 Skip to content

Waifus Smash update for 5 December 2021

Update 1.0.1 - Rhythm battle stuck and side quest fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We have updated the game to 1.0.1 that fixes these two critical issues:

  • Sometimes the rhythm bars disappear or missing notes that cause softlock/stuck in the battle.
  • Cannot receive or miss the side quest for Mina and Sakura.

We also keep updating the game to fix bugs and improve other things.

If you found any problem or have an idea to improve the game, don't hesitate to contact us via community:

Cheer!

Changed files in this update

