Beta Update - v0.1.4-beta

Hello,
This update mosty about platform specific display handling bugs noted from streamers.
Fixed some bugs that was occuring while using 3rd party screen recorders on multi monitor.
Thanks for playing the game!
Changelog
Major
- Ui; Added custom mouse cursor.
- Platform; Added antialias settings.
- Platform; Switched from graphic driver aa support to game engine msaa.
- Platform; Fixed a bug about multi monitor and display handling.
- Platform; Fixed a bug about stuck shortcut keys.
- Platform; Decreased default music and sound volume.
Other
- Ui; Updated some hint messages.
- Ui; Updated leaderboard table style.
- Ui; Esc key toggles opening main menu / resuming the game.
- Game; Changed constraints for offices and residential buildings.
- Game; Decreased office zone and demolish operation possibility.
