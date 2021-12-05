 Skip to content

Battle Map Studio update for 5 December 2021

Patch Notes 21.12.04

Share · View all patches · Build 7829778 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, I fixed a bunch of bugs and made things run faster. 🏃‍♀️💨

Updates:
  • Optimized delete all selected blocks logic.
  • Added additional verification for adding a resident to a position so that when quickly placing lots of props or characters in multiplayer, the system doesn't incorrectly overlap objects.
  • Added a VSync toggle to the settings panel.
  • Deactivated the now deprecated Road element. If a map already is using the Road element, it should still be displayed.
  • Improved object pooling for characters and props.
  • Improved render performance while many objects are selected.
  • Significantly improved performance of character and prop interactions when working with large sets of objects.
  • Fixed a visual bug where a texture was not correctly mapped to the unit aura material.
  • Fixed a network issue where the position offset of plants and rocks was not serialized correctly and caused errors.
  • Fixed a bug where the default player permission could not be set to GM.
  • Fixed a bug where the session host was not marked correctly as the session host.
  • Fixed a bug with Steam offline mode that interfered with playing offline.
  • Fixed a bug where the user id of a player was not set correctly on initialization, causing issues with multiplayer games.
  • Fixed a bug where rotating the camera while hosting a session and camera lock on would not update the camera view of other players.
  • Fixed a bug where a player would not be assigned the correct permissions upon joining a session.

Thanks for your support and feedback! Let me know if you run into any issues. :D

-Bradley

